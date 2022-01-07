LEROY — The McBain girls basketball team jumped out to a quick lead and kept building for a win against Pine River Thursday, 67-43.
The Ramblers (6-1) jumped out to a 21-6 lead and expanded that to a 44-18 lead by the half. McBain coach Drew Bronkema said when his team played on Tuesday it knocked off some holiday rust and Thursday was another game with high bench energy.
"You can't be upset about a 24-point win on the road. We have some things to sharpen up and work on, and hopefully we can get better from here," he said.
In the second half, the Ramblers continued to hold the lead and were up 53-26 to start the final stanza.
Pine River coach Paula Justin said her team came out flat but turned things around in the second half. While the Bucks played better in the second half, Justin said when you get down 26 to McBain it's a long road back.
Bronkema said Emma Schierbeek played an all-around great game while Kahli Heuker was a big spark for the Ramblers' overall energy.
Schierbeek paced McBain with 30 points while Caitlin Butcin and Analiese Fredin each had eight points. Heuker added six points in the win.
Pine River was led by Hailey Wanstead's 15 points, five rebounds and four assists while Madi Sparks had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Avery Sumpter also scored 10 points with six rebounds for the Bucks.
McBain travels to Shepherd on Monday, while Pine River travels to Beal City on Wednesday.
