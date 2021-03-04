MCBAIN — Far from perfect, it's still a win.
McBain ran its record to 9-0 with a 60-48 win over Evart in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Ramblers started the game slowly and then didn't finish all that well.
"Something kind of clicked with four minutes left in the second quarter and it lasted through the third quarter," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "When we're disciplined on both sides of the ball and when we're executin on both ends of the floor, we can be pretty tough."
Evart led 12-11 after the first quarter before McBain led 26-17 at halftime and 52-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Olyvia Nederhood paced the Ramblers with 20 points whie Emma Boonstra had 10. Alyssa Bode and Emma Schierbeek each had six.
Addison Gray paced Evart with 26 points.
McBain hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
