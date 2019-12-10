MCBAIN — McBain played a better second half defensively and used it to beat Frankfort 50-42 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Ramblers led 19-12 after the first quarter and trailed 30-28 at halftime. McBain was back up 38-35 going into the fourth quarter.
"We played a pretty poor first half," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "Give the girls credit, though. We came out in the second half and put the clamps on them.
"Katie Husted and Couper Agema shut down their best player in the second half."
Leah Neverth paced McBain with 12 points while Emma Schierbeek and Emma Boonstra each scored 11. Olyvia Nederhood added nine points.
McBain (1-2 overall) hosts Beal City on Thursday.
