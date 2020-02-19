MCBAIN — McBain did what it needed do to score a 56-40 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers were strong out of the gate, leading 14-4 after the first quarter and 25-11 at halftime. It was 37-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"We jumped on them early and played pretty good defense," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We got sloppy late and kind of let them back into the game. A couple of timeouts later, we got back to what we needed to do."
Olyvia Nederhood paced McBain with 19 points while Emma Schierbeek scored 10 and Couper Agema had nine.
"Kudos to Olyvia…she really played well," Bronkema said. "She shot the ball well, attacked the basket and played with energy."
McBain is at Lake City on Thursday.
