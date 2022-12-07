MCBAIN — McBain bounced back nicely from a loss with a 53-37 win over Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers led most of the way Saturday against Escanaba but let the Eskymos rally in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
“We talked beforehand and I wasn’t sure how that game would affect them,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“It’s just a good win coming off that loss on Saturday.
“The first five really set the tone for us and we jumped on them early.”
McBain led 26-8 after the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime.
It was 48-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Sydney Heuker paced the Ramblers with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals while Kahli Heuker added 13 points and seven rebounds. Analiese Fredin had 11 points and three assists while Caitlin Butzin added two points, four rebounds and five assists.
Koopman also commended the play of Adyson Nederhood and Brecken Gilde off the bench.
McBain (2-1 overall) hosts Manton on Friday.
