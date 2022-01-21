MCBAIN — That’s a good way to bounce back.
McBain, coming off its first league loss Tuesday against Lake City, bounced back to beat Manton 54-39 in a Highland Conference girls’ basketball contest Thursday night.
“It’s nice to bounce back and get a league win coming off a tough loss,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “Between the second and third quarters, we really picked up the intensity.
“We’ve got to find a way to get off to a better start, though.”
Manton led 10-9 after the first quarter before the Ramblers took a 26-17 lead into halftime.
The lead hit nine after Emily Gilde hit a big 3-pointer right before the break.
“That gave us huge momentum coming out and then we responded with a big third quarter,” Bronkema added.
That late second and early third quarter were too much for the Rangers.
“I loved our start but we kind of lost our momentum late in the second quarter and into the third,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “I thought we showed heart, though, cutting it to nine with five minutes to play.”
Taylor Benthem paced the Ramblers with 10 points while Emma Schierbeek had nine.
Mya Eisenga and Sydney Heuker each had eight while Analiese Fredin added seven.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 19 points, seven assists and three steals while Leah Helsel added nine points.
Hadley Saylor had five points and seven rebounds while Genna Alexander had eight rebounds.
McBain (9-2 overall, 7-1 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Monday while Manton (3-7, 3-5) hosts Evart on Wednesday.
BEAL CITY — Northern Michigan Christian got off to a solid start and cruised to a 50-29 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
“It was nice to see the team shoot tonight from the outside and not relay on the inside game,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We were able to get a lot of girls playing time tonight.”
The Comets led 11-4 after the first quarter and 19-7 at halftime. It was 41-16 going into the fourth quarter.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 15 points and five assists while Jada VanNoord had 11 points and four rebounds.
Alaina Rozeveld added nine points and nine rebounds while Kate Krick scored eight and Maggie Yount had seven.
NMC is at McBain on Monday.
