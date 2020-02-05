MCBAIN — A good start carried them a bit.
Then it was a struggle.
Still, McBain did enough to beat Northern Michigan Christian 43-33 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers were up 16-9 after the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. It was 33-23 going into the fourth quarter.
"We got off to a pretty good start on both ends of the floor but then we started playing a little impatiently and lost our defensive intensity," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We've got to get back to playing team basketball where the ball is moving and people are moving."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 19 points while Olyvia Nederhood scored eight.
Bronkema also commended Emma Boonstra, Alexis Gilde and Kahli Heuker for giving the team a spark.
Anna Lanser paced NMC with 11 points while Madelyn Benthem and Megan Bennett each had eight.
McBain hosts Roscommon on Thursday while NMC is at Houghton Lake.
