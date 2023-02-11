LEROY — McBain came out a little bit sluggish but turned it up and cruised to a 63-15 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Ramblers led 14-8 after the first quarter before taking a commanding 37-8 lead at halftime.
“We started a little slow again but then we got our transition going and defense stepped up a little bit,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
Peyton Grant paced McBain with 12 points, four steals and two assists while Isabel Rozeveld had nine points.
Analiese Fredin had nine points, four assists and two steals while Kahli Heuker added eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Adyson Nederhood added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with eight points and five rebounds.
“We had a really good first quarter,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said.
“McBain closed the quarter on a hot streak, though, and we could never respond. It’s still about growing and learning for us.”
Pine River is at Beal City on Tuesday while McBain is at Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
ROSCOMMON — Lake City overcame a sluggish start to beat Roscommon 54-20 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Trojans were up 16-7 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime.
“We came out a little flat with no school today and no practice the last couple of days,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
“We got into a groove in the second quarter, though, moving the ball better.
“The defense stepped up, too, and we were able to get a nice win.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 20 points and seven rebounds while Mya Miller scored nine and Alie Bisballe had eight. Emma Nickerson also scored six.
The Trojans host Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
