MCBAIN — The McBain girls basketball team overcame a quick start by Pine River Wednesday to get a Highland Conference win against the Bucks, 52-30.
The Ramblers led 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-13 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, McBain led 36-24.
McBain coach Drew Bronkema said it was obvious his team was hurting from not practices after the district closed down last week due to illness. Bronkema said the Bucks jumped out to an 8-2 lead with less than three minutes ticked off the game clock in the first quarter.
"We haven't played in a little over a week due to the sickness. It has been brutal. We play and then we wait a week and then we play and we are off for sickness," he said.
After a timeout, Bronkema said his team regained some focus and held the Bucks scoreless for the next 10:32 of the first half allowing only five more points in the half.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 20 points while Emma Boonstra had nine and Kahli Heuker six.
Pine River was led by Kendra Montague who had 11 points and Madi Sparks with eight points.
McBain (10-5, 8-3) host Roscommon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.