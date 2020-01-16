MCBAIN — Good defense and rebounding helped McBain to a 52-38 win over Traverse City St. Francis in a non-conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Ramblers started strong, leading 11-4 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime.
"To held them to 14 points in a half is pretty good, especially when they try to speed you up and press you," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "Leah (Neverth) did a great job on their top scorer and Couper (Agema) did a great job handling the pressure.
"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well but to still come out on top against a solid team like St. Francis is good."
McBain led 39-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Emma Boonstra paced the Ramblers with 14 points while Emma Schierbeek had 11 and Agema scored seven.
McBain is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
