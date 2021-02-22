MCBAIN — Offense looks good.
Defense wins games and, eventually, championships.
McBain struggled offensively but put together a strong defensive effort in beating Standish-Sterling 50-40 in a non-conference girls basketball game Saturday.
The Panthers were a Division 2 regional semifinalist in 2020 before falling to Cadillac.
"Obviously, it wasn't our best game of the year," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We shot the ball very poorly but being disciplined for four quarters made up for it.
"We need to be a little more patient offensively, too, but we attacked the basket a lot better and we got to the line 36 times."
McBain led 10-9 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. It was 32-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 19 points while Emma Boonstra had 11 and Alyssa Bode added seven.
McBain (5-0 overall) is at Beal City Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Christian clips Mesick
MESICK — Traverse City Christian clipped Mesick 62-59 in a non-league contest Saturday.
"It was a very hard-fought, physical game," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "It's one of several tough non-conference games we have on our schedule this year.
"We will continue to work and improve game by game."
The Bulldogs led 14-12 after the first quarter and were up 27-25 at halftime before Christian led 44-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Logan Weinclaw paced Mesick with 14 points and five rebounds while Matt Fuller had 12 points and five assists.
