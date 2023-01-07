MCBAIN — It was a good night for Rambler basketball, as both the girls’ and boys’ teams earned a Highland Conference win over Roscommon Friday night
On the girls’ side, the Ramblers cruised past Roscommon 49-25.
“All 11 players got in and everyone got good minutes,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
The girls dominated early and took a 28-8 lead into halftime. The lead was 34-19 after the third quarter before McBain pulled away again in the fourth.
“I was OK with the first half,” Koopman said. “We got sloppy in the third and cleaned it up a little in the fourth.
Adyson Nederhood led McBain with 12 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Isabel Rozeveld had 11 points, eight rebounds, and six steals.
Kahli Heuker added four rebounds and six steals. Peyton Grant had seven points and five steals while Alaina Eisenga had five points, two steals and an assist.
The girls are at Saginaw Heritage on Monday.
On the boys’ side, the McBain beat Roscommon 59-49.
Koopman said the boys played well for three quarters before collapsing in the fourth.
“I was disappointed,” he said. “I think we lost our focus and intensity or something.”
“We’re headed in the right direction, but we have to learn to play for 32 minutes and not look at the scoreboard.”
McBain was up 36-20 at halftime and 48-35 after three quarters.
The Ramblers were led by junior Evan Haverkamp, who scored 33 points.
Ben Rodenbaugh and Kalvin McGillis each had five points, while Darrious Pena and Claydon Ingleright each had four points.
The boys will host Pine River on Tuesday.
