MCBAIN — McBain’s girls and boys each picked up two wins in a Highland Conference double-dual meet on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, the Ramblers beat Northern Michigan Christian 147-6 and Evart 133-23. The Wildcats also beat the Comets 53-12.
Analiese Fredin won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.96 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 50.85 seconds while Aubrey VandePol won the 200 dash in 29.65 seconds. Kahli Heuker won the 800 in 2:39.16; Baylie Eisenga the 1600 in 5:47.06 and Reese Ensing the 3200 in 13:45.10.
Adyson Nederhood won the shot put at 37-feet, 8-inches and the discus at 97-4 while Isabel Rozeveld won the high jump at 4-0. Olivia Wilt won the pole vault at 6-6 and Sydney Heuker the long jump at 13-6.
Evart’s Emma Dyer won the 100 dash in 14.13 seconds and the 400 dash in 1:08.18.
On the boys’ side, McBain beat NMC 107-25 and beat Evart 87.5-61.5. The Wildcats beat the Comets 78-52.
Brock Maloney won the 800 in 2:18.80; Claydon Ingleright the 1600 in 5:07.87; Aidan Koetje the 3200 in 11:46.52; Kalvin McGillis the shot put at 40-5; Mack Bontekoe the discus at 119-5; and Ben Rodenbaugh the high jump at 6-0.
NMC’s Jonas Lanser won the 400 dash in 57.16 seconds.
Evart’s Marcel White won the 100 dash in 12.29 seconds and Dakobe White the 200 dash in 24.37 seconds. Jordin Albright won the 110 hurdles in 19.75 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 48.45 seconds while Bryant Calderon won the long jump at 18-1.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City’s boys beat Houghton Lake and Roscommon in a Highland double-dual on Tuesday.
Caleb Doe swept the hurdles for the Trojans, winning the 110s in 16.70 seconds and the 300s in 45.19 seconds. He also won the pole vault at 12-0. Rowland Ball won the shot put at 39-9.5 and the discus at 99-6.
Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.46 seconds; Christian Park the 200 dash in 24.31 seconds; Darin Kunkel the 400 dash in 53.39 seconds; Asheton Mathison the 800 in 2:17.41; Paxton Hall the 1600 in 2:17.41 and Peter Maddox the 3200 in 12:25.32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.