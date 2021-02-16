MCBAIN — Big week ahead.
Good start.
McBain opened a crucial week as it beat Morley Stanwood 45-30 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Ramblers face fellow Highland Conference favorites Houghton Lake and Lake City this week so Monday's game was a nice jump start.
"It's good for us to get off on a good note this week," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "The kids know it's a big week and this is big to keep us going in the right direction."
Monday's best direction was defensively as McBain held Morley and standout post player Brooke Brauher in check for the most part.
The Ramblers were up 11-4 after the first quarter and 21-11 at halftime.
"This is game three now and that was our first game where we got off to a good start," Bronkema said. "Holding them to 11 in one half defensively, that's what we've been looking for."
McBain led 33-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Kahli Heuker scored six in a balanced effort.
The Ramblers (3-0 overall) are at Houghton Lake today and host Lake City on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McBain tops Morley
MCBAIN — McBain used strong defense down the stretch to pull away for a 72-44 win over Morley Stanwood in a non-conference contest.
The Ramblers were up 21-11 after the first quarter and 30-23 at halftime before taking a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
"Offensively, I wasn't totally unhappy but we're still struggling to keep moving so we've got to get better offensively," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "We started playing defense in the fourth quarter and that's when we blew the game open."
McBain had a balanced attack as Kaiden McGillis scored 15, Connor Murphy 13, Daniel Rodenbaugh 12, Grayson VerBerkmoes 11 and Mason Heuker 10.
• McBain won the JV game 63-32. Evan Haverkamp led the Ramblers with 16 points while Judah Leonard had 12 and Elijah Baker nine.
The Ramblers (4-0 overall) are at Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
