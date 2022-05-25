LAKE CITY — So, in reality, nothing has been decided.
But just on the boys’ side.
Beal City came out on top on the boys’ side during Tuesday’s Highland Conference track and field championships at Lake City but that means the race for the title isn’t quite over.
Tuesday’s results, coupled with a dual meet between Lake City and Manton that has yet to be completed, means the crown is up for grabs and will be decided today back in Lake City.
If the Trojans win the dual, they win the league title outright. If the Rangers win, then it’s a three-way tie between those two and the Aggies.
Beal City totaled 123 points to finish first Tuesday while Lake City was second at 121.5, Manton third at 118, Pine River fourth at 85, Evart fifth at 56.5, McBain sixth at 51, Northern Michigan Christian seventh at 45, Houghton Lake eighth at 38 and Roscommon ninth at 18.
Picking up first-place finishes for Lake City were Caleb Doe in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.78 seconds, 300 hurdles in 43.09 seconds and pole vault at 13-feet; Darin Kunkel in the 400 dash in 52.70 seconds; and Gavin Bisballe in the high jump at 6-2.
Manton took first in the 3200 relay in 8:56.27; Noah Morrow won the 1600 in 4:44.08, the 800 in 2:03.65 and the 3200 in 10:41.53; and the 1600 relay in 3:36.37
Evart took first in the 800 relay in 1:34.95; Dakobe White won the 200 dash in 23.67 seconds
The girls’ side isn’t quite so complicated.
McBain wrapped up the conference title by finishing first Tuesday with 140 points while Manton was second at 125, Beal City third at 95, Lake City fourth at 81, Pine River fifth at 79.5, Roscommon sixth at 69.5, Houghton Lake seventh at 12, Evart eighth at 6 and NMC eighth at 6.
That marks six straight league titles for McBain between Susan Maloney and Dan VerBerkmoes before her.
“We had a lot of girls step up in different events for us,” Maloney said. “We had a great time today and I am just so pleased with these girls.
“Our relays were huge with two firsts and two seconds and the one-two punch of Adyson (Nederhood) and Isabel (Rozeveld) was huge, too. Makenzie Zuiderveen took seventh out of the second heat of the 300 hurdles and that was big. All of those points add up.
The Ramblers got wins in the 3200 relay in 10:18.46; 800 relay in 1:53.21; Analiese Fredin in the 300 hurdles in 49.41 seconds; Sydney Heuker in the long jump at 15-5; and Nederhood in the shot put at 34-10.75.
Manton got wins from Grace Wahr in the 100 hurdles in 17.22 seconds and Reganne Stahl in the pole vault at 8-0
Lake City won the 400 relay in 54.20 seconds while Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-2.
Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin won the 200 dash in 26.32 seconds and Lillian Pylman won the discus at 103-7 while the Bucks also won the 1600 relay in 4:19.83.
MAPLE CITY — Buckley’s boys had a strong day and took third in the Northwest Conference Championship meet at Glen Lake.
Benzie Central won the title with 157.33 points while Kingsley was second at 154 and Buckley third at 85.
The Bears scored a first-place finish in the 1600 relay at the foursome of Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Nick Simon and Kyle Deshasier won in 3:34.02. Buckley also took second in the 3200 relay in 8:41.90 and second in the 800 relay in 1:35.94.
Kyle Kaczanowski took second in the high jump at 6-0 and third in the long jump at 19-2 while Simon took second in the 200 dash in 23.31 seconds. Kulawiak was second in the 800 in 2:05.11 while Ben DuCheny was third in the 1600 in 4:54.40 and third in the 3200 in 10:49.40.
Kingsley won the girls’ title with 149.5 points while Benzie was second at 138, Frankfort third at 84 and Buckley fifth at 38.
Buckley sophomore standout Aiden Harrand took first in the 400 dash in 1:01.11 and first in the 800 in 2:23.47. Taylor Matthews took second in the shot put at 34-1, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.