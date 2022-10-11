McBain girls claim XC invite; LC wins at Mancelona

PENTWATER — McBain girls took first in the Pentwater Falcon Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
The Ramblers totaled 40 points while Mason County Eastern took second at 42.
Chelsi Eisenga took fourth in 23:12, Shauna McLean seventh in 24:15, Rowan Ensing eighth in 24:19, Briella Walenjus eighth in 24:19 and Olivia Bosscher 18th in 26:32.
Mason County Eastern won the boys’ title with 23 points while the Ramblers were third at 69.
Claydon Ingleright took third in 18:20, Nathan Koetje ninth in 19:46, Rylee Sprague 16th in 20:22, Garrin Schneeg 19th in 20:40 and Dallas Chamberlain 24th in 21:16.
For Mesick, Cody Linna took 28th in 21:50, Josh Walker 37th in 24:11 and Seth VanNortrick 44th in 26:55.
For Heritage Christian, Ethan Glupker took 41st in 25:15.
PORTAGE — A couple of area teams took part in the Portage Invitational Saturday, one of the largest meets in the state.
Cadillac’s boys took 19th with 575 points in the Division 2 race. Pinckney won the title with 104 points.
Nolan Nixon took 27th in 16:21, Gabe Outman 54th in 16:54, JJ Mahan 130th in 17:51, Matthew Stilson 146th in 18:01 and Freddie Santangelo 227th in 19:12.
Otsego won the girls’ D2 race with 70 points while the Vikings were 13th at 412.
Brooklyn Brown took 26th in 19:32, Ellie Cool 53rd in 20:12, Regan Hill 87th in 20:58, Marisa Mazza 92nd in 21:05 and Avery Mickelson 154th at 21:05.
Buckley’s girls took third in the D4 race with 157 points. Johannesburg-Lewiston won the title at 56.
Aiden Harrand took first in 19:10, Brooklynn Frazee 14th in 21:10, Kinsey Peer 39th in 22:24, Addisen Harrand 46th in 22:41 and Milla Klomp 66th in 23:47.
On the boys’ side, Jackson Kulawiak took 23rd in 17:42, Matthew Bentley 69th in 19:35, Garret Ensor 75th in 19:52 and Landon Kulawiak 78th in 20:03.
MANCELONA — Lake City went 6-0 and took first in the Mancelona Invitational Saturday.
The Trojans beat Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-7, 25-16; beat Elk Rapids 25-11, 25-17; beat Harbor Springs 25-11, 25-15; and beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-13, 25-13.
They beat Elk Rapids 25-19, 25-14 in the semifinals and Joburg 25-16, 25-17 in the finals.
“After a tough loss at the start of the week, we had one goal and that was to win the Mancelona Tournament in back-to-back years and we completed that,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “I am proud of how we came out today when we could have been down after a hard loss. The girls came out proving we were there to make a statement going undefeated in the tournament.
“All week we have been working on getting touches on the ball and more blocks and my tall girls got that done.”
Alie Bisballe had 18 kills, 16 blocks and 10 digs while Mackenzie Bisballe had 24 kills, 15 blocks, 34 assists and 28 digs. Hannah Vasicek had 10 kills and nine digs while Emily Urie had six kills, four assists and 24 digs.
Hailey Hamel had two digs; Kaylee Keenan 61 digs; Kasey Keenan 12 kills and 19 digs; Haylee Parniske seven kills and 20 digs; Helen Brown 32 assists and 13 digs; Hannah Hern 13 digs; Jenna Harris 11 digs; Zoe Butkovich three digs and a kill; Caleigh Schneider a dig and a kill; Isabelle Whitcomb six digs and two assists; Kaitlin Kendall a dig; and Leah Linderman two digs.
BROWN CITY — Mesick dropped a close decision to Brown City, 64-62, in a non-conference football contest Saturday.
The Green Devils totaled 592 yards of offense while the Bulldogs had 514.
Mesick quarterback Ashtyn Simerson was 16 of 30 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Ben Humphreys caught five passes for a 78 yards and a touchdown; Connor Sisson caught five passes for 56 yards; Tyler Hall four catches for 59 and Colton Eckler two catches for 32 yards and a TD.
Eckler led the way on the ground with 224 yards and five TDs on 32 carries.
Bradley Smith led the defense with 11.5 tackles while Sisson had 9.5 and Ben Parrish had seven.
Ekcler also picked off a pass.
Mesick (5-2 overall) is at Suttons Bay Saturday.
