MCBAIN — McBain cruised to a 57-12 win over Mason County Eastern in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Ramblers led 42-8 at halftime.
"Overall, we moved the ball pretty well and pretty uselfishly as a team," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said.
Olyvia Nederhood paced the Ramblers with 13 points while Emma Schierbeek had nine. Mya Eisenga, Caitlin Butzin and Taylor Benthem each scored six.
McBain (8-0 overall) hosts Evart on Wednesday.
