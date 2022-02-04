MCBAIN — McBain girls basketball coach Drew Bronkema likes what he is seeing from his squad as the month February is here.
With March on the horizon, the Ramblers continued to take care of business and its home court Thursday with a win against Roscommon,65-17. Coming off a homecoming week last week that included three games and lots of distractions and the potential for let down this week, Bronkema said he was happy his team got all three wins last week and both wins this week.
"We came off homecoming week and three games with lots of distractions. Winning those and this week against NMC and Roscommon shows we are headed in the right direction," he said.
Bronkema said his team threw a few things out there against Roscommon, but the Ramblers adjusted well. He said all 11 players got significant minutes and 10 out of the 11 also scored Thursday.
McBain senior Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 17 points, while fellow senior Mya Eisenga had eight points. Analiese Fredin added seven points in the win, while Emily Gilde and Kahli Heuker each scored six.
McBain hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.