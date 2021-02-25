BEAL CITY — The McBain girls basketball team started out hot and never looked back in a 62-29 win against Beal City Wednesday.
McBain coach Drew Bronkema said from top to bottom and players one through 14 his team played well. They rebounded well and ran the floor well and when the Ramblers do that Bronkema said his team is tough to beat.
McBain jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter and expanded that to 35-8 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarters, the Ramblers were up 55-15.
Bronkema said his defense forced tough shots for the Aggies and the aforementioned rebounding and high tempo led to quick points.
"I can't complain about any facet of the game," he said.
Olyvia Nederhood and Sydney Heuker each had 10 points, while Emily Gilde had seven points.
McBain hosts Manton Friday.
