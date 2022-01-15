HOUGHTON LAKE – The McBain girls' basketball got its seven road win of the season, defeating Houghton Lake 77-27 Friday night.
The Ramblers piled on the points, leading 22-7 before taking a 38-11 into halftime. McBain continued its dominance in the third, scoring 20 to take a 58-23 leading into the final quarter of play.
McBain girls head coach Drew Bronkema said all ten of his players contributed in the Ramblers 50 point win.
"It was good to get another win on the road," Bronkema said. "Adyson Nederhood played a good all-around physical game on the inside for us."
McBain senior Emma Schierbeek led the way with 21 points. Junior Kahli Heuker added 16 points and senior Taylor Benthem had eight points.
The Ramblers (8-1) put their eight game winning streak on the line at home against Lake City (7-1) next Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.