BIG RAPIDS — McBain dropped its season opener to Big Rapids, 49-45, in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
The Cardinals led 20-17 at halftime and were up 31-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Rambler coach Drew Bronkema said his team has some things to work on.
"The hustle was there but the mental part of the game needs to be worked on," he said. "We've got to work on not fouling and we've got to work on getting to the basket at the other end."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 13 points while Emma Boonstra had 11 and Olivia Nederhood added eight.
The Ramblers are at Manton on Friday.
