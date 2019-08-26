BENZONIA — That's a pretty good start.
McBain girls took first in the small-school division at the annual Pete Moss Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Benzie Central High School.
The Ramblers totaled 40 points while Roscommon was second at 60, Kingsley third at 90, Reed City fourth at 143, Pine River ninth at 242, Evart 14th at 322 and Lake City 15th at 331.
"Our girls did a fantastic job of pack running," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The miles they put in this summer showed today. I am extremely happy with the leadership of our captains. They have set the tone and the rest of the team is following."
"Our JV girls also put together a nice race. Our goal is to work hard and improve each week."
Maggie O'Malley paced McBain with a fifth-place finish in 20:14. Brianna Eisenga took seventh in 20:18, Reese Ensing was 10th in 20:40, Megan Taylor 13th in 21:21 and Regan Hill 16th in 21:24.
Reed City's Abby Kiaunis took second in 19:20, Taylor Harrison 14th in 21:23, Nora Smoes 45th in 23:23, Olivia Lewis 46th in 23:23 and Taylor Hillard 69th in 24:24.
Pine River's Elizabeth Rigling took 33rd in 22:40, Hailey Wanstead 37th in 22:53, Amanda Hill 65th in 24:32, Jada Montgomery 82nd in 24:47 and Grace Beebe 83rd in 24:53.
Evart's Sophia Scott took 42nd in 23:00, Laina Payne 71st in 24:33, Brianna Cass 75th in 24:36, Rilee Clark 95th in 25:55 and Emma Hubbard 122nd in 27:56.
Lake City's Rylee Cohoon took 48th in 23:30, Anna-May Ponce 68th in 24:24, Ashley Hutchinson 84th in 25:00, Emma Nickerson 104th in 26:15 and Olivia Dolley 114th in 26:57.
Buckley's Shelby Cade took ninth in 20:35, Brooke Wilkie 96th in 25:56, Kyrie Wildfong 108th in 26:33 and Karlee Shaw 136th in 29:45.
Roscommon won the boys' small-school division with 111 points while McBain was second at 119, Mancelona third at 141, Pine River eighth at 183, Lake City ninth at 203 and Reed City 10th at 208.
McBain junior Connor Murphy took first in 16:42 while Kyle Pylkas was 27th in 18:15, Kadin Eastway 28th in 18:16, Joseph Petrimoulx 40th in 18:44 and Blake Whetstone 52nd in 19:12.
"It was an exciting day to see Connor win the small-school boys race," McBain boys coach Trevor Holmes said. "Connor and Kadin are the only two returnees from our varsity squad last year so we are still figuring some things out. We were extremely happy with how Kyle, Joe and Blake stepped up today. The season is young and the boys are eager to keep improving."
Pine River's Philip Rigling took seventh in 17:33, Jayce Methner eighth in 17:35, Landyn Cool 44th in 18:52, Jordan Koetje 78th in 19:57 and Wyatt Underhill 88th in 20:24.
Lake City's Shane Nutt took 11th in 17:37, AJ Comp 31st in 18:24, Victor Gehl 37th in 18:41, Austin Small 82nd in 20:02 and Dustin Jackson 86th in 20:20.
Reed City's Calvin Rohde took second in 16:47, Jared Karns 15th in 17:44, Noah Blythe 39th in 18:43, Ty Kailing 96th in 20:38 and Gavin Throop 105th in 21:20.
Buckley's Jackson Kulawiak took 23rd in 18:09, Jacob Wicker 42nd in 18:50, Carson Kulawiak 47th in 18:58 and Braden Melville 138th in 22:57.
Evart's Kinkade Dubreuil took 32nd in 18:25, Andrew Booher 121st in 22:02 and Korey Clark 166th in 25:00.
Muskegon's Grant Fleis took 33rd in 18:26, Mitchell Rogers 159th in 23:55 and Aiden Brewer 182nd in 33:43.
Cadillac girls 2nd at invite
MUSKEGON — Cadillac's girls opened their season by taking second in the Muskegon Catholic Central Invitational on Saturday.
Plainwell won the title with 41 points while the Vikings were second at 43 and Sparta third at 70.
Kendall Schopieray paced Cadillac with a third-place finish in 19:15. Chloie Musta took seventh in 20:43, Gabi Metzger ninth in 20:48, Gwen Phillips 11th in 20:52 and Susie Huckle 13th in 21:07.
Sparta won the boys' title with 48 points while Jenison was second at 60, Allendale third at 60 and Cadillac seventh at 218.
Abraham Apfel paced the Vikings with a 32nd-place finish in 18:54, while Tory Miller took 36th in 19:08, Logan Boolman was 67th in 20:07, Tucker Bachman 68th in 20:08 and Brayden Oberhaus 69th in 20:09.
