EVART – The McBain girls parlayed a strong start into an impressive 51-29 victory at Evart on Wednesday in Highland play.
The up-tempo Ramblers (4-1, 3-0) surged to a 17-1 first-quarter lead, while staying unbeaten in the league to this point.
“We got off to a good start and went from there,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “We had really good defensive intensity and we were able to keep the Evart scorers from going off on us.”
McBain led 17-1, 17-10 and 41-17 at the quarter breaks.
Emma Schierbeek dropped 26 through the nylon, including six 3-pointers, while junior post Kahli Heuker hit for 10, Sydney Heuker for six, and Ella Schroder four.
Bronkema also commended the strong inside play of 6-foot-1 junior post Adyson Nederhood, who made a diving save of a loose ball to ignite what turned out to be a transition bucket just before the half. The coach also noted the defensive energy and ball handling of junior wing Analiese Fredin.
Senior Skylar Baumgardner tallied eight for Evart (2-2, 1-2) and Addysen Gray and Emma Dyer each put five on the board.
McBain plays host to NMC on Friday, while Evart travels to Pine River.
