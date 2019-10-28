BENZONIA — The top spot wasn't really in question.
The No. 2 and No. 3 spots were.
McBain did what it needed and took third in an MHSAA Division 3 Cross Country Regional Meet Saturday at Benzie Central High School to qualify for the state finals.
Hart easily won the title with just 19 points while the host Huskies were second at 50 and the Ramblers third at 73. Reed City was fourth at 108, Manton fifth at 138, Evart eighth at 256, Lake City 10th at 299 and Pine River 12th at 312.
It's the second straight year McBain has qualified for the D3 State Finals, to be held Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
"The girls did everything I asked of them this week in preparation for regionals," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "It is always exciting when they run their best times here and they all PR. Making states has been a team goal from Day 1 of practice. I am so proud and happy for all of them."
Maggie O'Malley paced McBain with an eighth-place finish in 19:43 while Reese Ensing took 12th in 19:52, Brianna Eisenga 13th in 19:55, Regan Hill 17th in 20:09, Megan Taylor 23rd in 20:49, McKenna Gilde 31st in 21:14 and Couper Agema 42nd in 21:45.
Reed City had a pair of individuals qualify for the finals, as well. Junior Abbi Kiaunis took fifth in 19:10 and senior Taylor Harrison got the last qualifying spot, taking 15th in 20:03.
"I am really proud of our team effort today," Reed City coach Richard Saladin said. "This is probably the toughest regional in Division 3. Hart and Benzie are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Division 3 and McBain is also in the top 10. We competed well. The girls' effort was tremendous.
"Abbi finished fifth against some really great runners. She has been top five of every race this year and has had an outstanding season. She's worked really hard and her goal is to medal this year at MIS. Taylor is just a tough kid and she basically willed herself into that last spot for state. She's a senior and she truly earned this."
Hart also won the title on the boys' side with 53 points while Benzie was second at 60 and Manistee third at 131. McBain also totaled 131 points but lost on the sixth-runner tiebreak.
Rambler junior Connor Murphy qualified for the finals as an individual, taking fifth in 16:21.
"We had a few unexpected things happen this week but the boys stepped up and went into regionals with great attitudes," O'Malley said. "We fell a bit short but all the guys ran PRs or close to them.
"Connor ran a phenomenal race. He loves this course so that definitely was an added bonus to have regionals here. We look forward to see what he can do at states."
Reed City senior Calvin Rohde took fourth in 16:18; Manton sophomore Noah Morrow seventh in 16:25; Evart junior Kinkade Dubreuil 11th in 17:00; Pine River junior Jayce Methner 13th in 17:10; and Lake City junior Shane Nutt 14th in 17:10.
"Calvin is headed to the state finals for the third straight year and his goal is to medal at the state meet," Saladin said. "This is his senior year and that would be a great exclamation point on an outstanding year. He had a great kick to finish the race."
Manton coach Heff Harding said Morrow is excited to headed to the finals, too.
"Noah had a career-best day," Harding said. "His new times makes the second-fastest cross country runner behind Jacob Cergnul in 2017.
"We look forward to seeing what he can do down at MIS next Saturday."
Division 4
A pair of local boys qualified for the D4 State Finals from Saturday's regional at Benzie, as well.
Buckley freshman Jackson Kulawiak took sixth in 17:38 and Mesick junior Grant Fleis took eighth in 17:54 to advance to the finals.
Northern Michigan Christian sophomore Jonas Lanser took ninth with a time of 17:46 in a Division 4 regional meet Friday at Shepherd to qualify, as well.
Buckley had a pair of girls qualify for the state finals from Buckley. Junior Shelby Cade took fifth in 20:42 and senior Maj Sorensen took 13th in 21:49 to make the finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.