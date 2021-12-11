MCBAIN — With a crazy first week out of the way, things are settling more into place.
McBain picked up its third win of the season, beating Beal City 72-16 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Ramblers (3-1 overall, 2-0 Highland) played three games the first week of the season, including a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.
That left little time for practice for a team that had players coming off a long volleyball season.
That wasn’t the case this week with just one game.
“It was nice to get everyone back on the same page and it’s a step in the right direction,” McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. “Top to bottom, all of our girls played well.
“This was a much-needed game for us after three games last week to start the season.”
McBain led 24-5 after the first quarter and it was 49-13 at halftime.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 21 points while Mya Eisenga scored 12, including a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer.
Ella Schroder, Sydney Heuker and Taylor Benthem scored 10 points apiece.
MCBAIN — That’s not something you see very often.
Yet, when you lose your top eight from the season before, it’s going to happen.
McBain struggled in its opener, falling to Beal City 54-39 in a Highland boys’ basketball contest.
The Ramblers, coming off a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals earlier this year, have a lot of new faces in the lineup.
“We’ve got to grow up,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “We’re young. Seven of our 12 have never played varsity ball before.”
Beal City led 15-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 38-10 lead at halftime.
“We struggled early in the first quarter where we missed some easy shots and that took away our confidence,” Koopman said. “I conveyed to them that that poor shots on our end lead to easy shots for them and that poor defense by us leads to easy shots for them.
“We just got out of sorts there a little in the second quarter but I was glad with how we played in the third and fourth.”
Joe Winkel paced McBain with 12 points while Kalvin McGillis had seven and Brock Maloney added five.
McBain is at Evart on Wednesday.
