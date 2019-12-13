MCBAIN — Call it a good team effort.
McBain had contributions up and down the lineup and cruised to a 74-38 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Ramblers were up 21-7 after the first quarter and 39-21 at halftime. It was 63-27 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a pretty good game all-around," McBain Drew Bronkema said. "We had contributions from all 13 girls and it was probably our best game from start to finish.
"One of the goals was to take better care of the ball and we did a good job of that tonight, too."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 25 points while Olyvia Nederhood had 10 points. Couper Agema scored nine while Mikayla Pluger and Kahli Heuker each had eight.
The Ramblers (2-2 overall, 1-1 Highland) are at Evart on Wednesday.
