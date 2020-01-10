LEROY — Sometimes you just have to grind out a game.
The McBain girls basketball team defeated Pine River Thursday, 61-33. While the score doesn't indicate the Ramblers struggled, McBain coach Drew Bronkema said his team didn't shoot the ball very well. He said with the 3-ball not falling his team had to keep battling and after getting a few putbacks the Ramblers got going.
"It was good to find a way to win when the 3-ball isn't falling. We know they won't fall all year long," he said.
McBain jumped out to a 16-10 lead and expanded that lead at the half, 29-16. To start the fourth quarter, the Ramblers were up 39-23.
Emma Schierbeek and Olyvia Nederhood paced the Ramblers in scoring with 16 points each. Kendra Montague and Daria Lindquist each scored six points for the Bucks while Hailey Wanstead had four points and 11 rebounds.
McBain (6-2) host Traverse City St. Francis Wednesday while Pine River plays Lakeview Monday.
