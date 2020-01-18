HOUGHTON LAKE — Hot shooting helped McBain roll to a 66-30 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Ramblers hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in the win.
"Kudos to the girls for their execution, ball movement and spacing," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We're shooting with confidence right now."
McBain jumped out to an 11-0 lead yet led just 16-12 after the first quarter. The Ramblers then shut down Houghton Lake in the second quarter to lead 35-16 at halftime.
It was 50-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 25 points and Olivya Nederhood scored 13.
The Ramblers host Lake City on Tuesday.
