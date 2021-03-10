MANTON — Fast start.
Just as good of a finish.
That's exactly what they've been looking for.
McBain started strong and never let up as it beat Manton 67-32 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers had played well in stretches of late but taken their foot off the gas and let teams back in games.
Not in this one.
"It was good to finally jump on somebody early and keep our foot on the pedal for the first time all year," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We've jumped on a few teams recently nd then we seem to take a deep breath.
"We put together a full 32 minutes tonight."
McBain led 20-5 after the first quarter and had a commanding 36-10 lead at halftime. It was 45-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"McBain is a very good basketball team," Manton coach JP Katona said. "Coming in shorthanded, it was a tough task to be able to challenge them.
"I liked our heart with how we battled back in the third quarter a little bit."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 13 points while Alexis Gilde had 10. Kahli Heuker scored nine and Emma Boonstra added seven.
Lauren Wilder and Sam Powers paced Manton with 13 points and six rebounds apiece while Grace Wahr added five points and seven rebounds.
McBain (12-0 overall) hosts Beal City on Thursday while Manton (6-4) is at Evart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.