MCBAIN — A night after burying 11 3-pointers, McBain was at it again.
The Ramblers hit 10 triples and cruised to a 60-29 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
McBain was up 20-7 after the first quarter and had a commanding 43-16 lead at halftime. It was 55-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"It's good to see everyone shooting with confidence right now," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "That's three games in a row where we've had contributions from player one through 12 and that's good to see.
"Defensively, to hold them to 29, that's something we've been focusing on and that's progress in the right direction."
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 28 points and Olyvia Nederhood scored 15.
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 16 points.
McBain (4-2 overall, 3-1 Highland) is at Roscommon on Jan. 7.
• McBain won the JV game 74-17.
