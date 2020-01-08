ROSCOMMON — McBain buried 13 3-pointers and cruised to a 69-14 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers led 25-10 after the first quarter and 40-14 at halftime.
"We shot the ball pretty well and all 13 girls got in the game," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "It was a good game for us from top to bottom."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 22 points while Leah Neverth had 13 and Olivya Nederhood scored 10.
The Ramblers are at Pine River on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.