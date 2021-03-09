ROSCOMMON — McBain kept its perfect record intact as it beat Roscommon 58-22 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
Despite the easy win, Rambler coach Drew Bronkema says his team needs to play with more of a consistent sense of urgency.
"We've got to stop thinking we can turn it on and off when we want," he said. "We get a decent lead and then we lose it.
"We think we can just turn it on in the second half. That's going to bite us in the rear eventually."
McBain led 16-5 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime. It was 42-16 going into the fourth quarter.
Olyvia Nederhood paced the Ramblers with 12 points while Emma Boonstra and Emma Schierbeek each had 11.
McBain (11-0 overall) is at Manton today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.