LEROY — Once they found the rhythm, it was off to the races.
Literally.
McBain overcame a bit of a slow start and raced to a 66-49 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
It was the Ramblers' season opener while the Bucks opened with a win at Ogemaw Heights on Monday.
"It's always good to get off on a good note and win the first game of the year," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "Honestly, starting from the bus ride to the JV game to the pre-game speech to the game, our energy was high all night.
"The kids were excited to get back on the court and they were anxious to play."
Bronkema credited a little of nerves after having not played since last March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.
Once they settled it in, though, the game came to them.
"When we settled down, we got out and ran and the shots started to fall," Bronkema added.
Pine River led 10-7 after the first quarter before McBain turned on the gas and led 36-21 at halftime. The 29-point surge was led by junior guard Emma Schierbeek, who scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second quarter.
"I thought we did a better job on Schierbeek in the second half," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "It was a physical game, too."
McBain led 50-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Olyvia Nederhood added 16 points for the Ramblers and Kahli Heuker also had seven.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 23 points and eight rebounds while Cornesha Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds. Maddie Sparks added seven rebounds and four assists.
McBain hosts Kingsley on Friday while Pine River is at Beal City.
