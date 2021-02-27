MCBAIN — They're still waiting for it to click.
And, yet, they're winning.
McBain ran its record to 7-0 with a 60-48 win over Manton in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Ramblers had big nights from a couple of key players but coach Drew Bronkema is looking for more.
"Overall, we've still got to do a better job defensively and rebounding," he said.
McBain led 16-10 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime, getting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Mya Eisenga for the 10-point lead at the break.
That shot helped turn the tide, Manton coach JP Katona said.
"I liked our physicality and tenaciousness tonight," he said. "We didn't feel intimidated all and they're a very good team. They got some momentum right before halftime and then their two best players also hit threes in the third quarter.
"That gave them a lot of juice."
McBain took a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter before salting it away.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 21 points and Olyvia Nederhood scored 10.
"This was definitely the best game Emma has played all year," Bronkema added. "Emma Boonstra did a great job of filling her role, too, tonight. She was a spark plug out there, doing a lot of little things for us that don't show up in the book."
Manton freshman Lauren Wilder led all scorers with 30 points, three steals and three assists while Sam Powers added seven points and three rebounds. Megan Moffit also had five steals and six rebounds.
McBain hosts Mason County Eastern on Monday while Manton (4-2 overall) hosts Pine River the same day.
