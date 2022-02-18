LAKE CITY – The girls basketball teams with the two best records in the Highland Conference this season faced off at Lake City on Thursday with the 2022 league title at stake.
The McBain girls of coach Drew Bronkema forged an early lead behind the long-range shooting of senior Emma Schierbeek at the offensive end and a lane-denying tightly packed zone defense at the other end. The Ramblers led from start to finish and, when the final buzzer sounded, celebrated a hard-earned 49-33 victory and an outright Highland championship.
“Our first goal this year was to win the Highland outright and to clinch it on the road like this is really sweet,” Bronkema said.
“We came out focused from the start and never let up. The girls played really hard tonight.”
McBain pushed its record to 17-2 overall and concluded the league portion of the schedule with a 15-1 mark. The only league loss came at home a month ago against Lake City.
This time around, with everything on the line, Bronkema was intent on not allowing Lake City to control the play inside as the Trojans did in the previous game and not to get offensive rebounds and put-back shots.
“We boxed out and rebounded really well tonight,” Bronkema said. “Ady Nederhood and Kahli Heuker especially did a great job of positioning themselves inside and going after the ball. We didn’t let them get much in the lane all game long.”
Lake City coach Bill Tisron agreed.
“Congratulations to McBain; they played great defense and deserved this tonight,” he said.
“We couldn’t get our shots to fall from the outside and we weren’t able to spread their zone or utilize our post much at all. They packed it inside and we didn’t do enough to force them out of it.”
Lake City (16-3, 13-3) needed to win to forge a Highland co-championship with the Ramblers.
“We have to regroup now and work on some little things in practice to get ready for districts,” Tisron said. “We haven’t had a chance to practice that much lately with all the games we’ve had and there’s a few things we need to correct going forward. It’ll be nice to get a few practices in a row in.”
Schierbeek, who surpassed the 1,000-point scoring milestone on Tuesday, came out hot in Thursday’s game, dropping three through the nylon from 3-point land in the first quarter to help stake the Ramblers to a 17-8 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers from juniors Analiese Fredin and Caitlin Butzin at the outset of the second quarter pushed the lead to 23-8 and Lake City was not able to make up the ground.
A jumper from senior guard Chloe Bisballe just before the buzzer ending the third quarter trimmed McBain’s lead to 11 points, 36-25, but that was as close as it would get.
Schierbeek started off the final period by plunking her fourth 3-pointer of the contest, giving the Ramblers a 39-25 lead. Lake City clawed back to get within 11 points one more time after senior Josie Seger came off the bench to nail a baseline jumper, but Sydney Heuker hit a jumper for McBain and Fredin tallied twice on transition buckets with 90 seconds to go, leaving no doubt about the outcome.
Schierbeek scored 15, all on 3’s, and Fredin fired in 14. Taylor Benthem and Sydney Heuker each hit for six and Butzin for five. Bronkema commended the ball handling and decision making of guards Mya Eisenga and Butzin in the game along with the rugged physical play inside from Nederhood and Kahli Heuker.
Sophomore MacKenzie Bisballe, who faced a tangle of arms and bodies every time she attempted to penetrate the paint, led the Trojans with 15 points, hitting 8 of 9 free throws. Chloe Bisballe canned eight, going 4 of 5 from the line. Chloe grabbed six rebounds and MacKenzie had five. Tisron commended the defensive energy supplied by Jessica Allen and Rylee Cohoon.
Lake City concludes the regular season at the court of Class A Gaylord on Tuesday. The Ramblers host Cadillac the same night.
