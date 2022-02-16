McBAIN — The McBain girls clinched at least a share of the Highland Conference championship on Tuesday with a workmanlike 54-14 victory over visiting Houghton Lake.
The lopsided win combined with Manton’s victory over visiting Lake City assured the Ramblers of at least a co-championship and also puts the Ramblers in position to clinch the title outright if they are able to win at Lake City on Thursday.
“One of our goals coming into the season was to win the Highland outright and we’re happy to be in a position to fight for it,” said McBain coach Drew Bronkema.
“It’s really nice to know we have a share of the title, especially after last year when there was no official championship because of the pandemic. Kudos to the girls for all the hard work they put in to get us to this point but we’re not content with just a share. Lake City’s a great team and they beat us at our place so we know it’s gonna be a tough game. Both teams will be up for it.”
McBain senior Emma Schierbeek reached a career milestone on the home floor, reaching 1,000 points in her four-year varsity career. Schierbeek needed 12 going in and scored 19 in all. She reached the milestone in the second quarter.
“Emma hit a jump shot on the right wing and all the girls just spontaneously stormed onto the court to congratulate her,” Bronkema said. “It was a real nice moment.”
Bronkema said Schierbeek may be the only McBain female athlete to score 1,000 points in basketball and have 1,000 kills in volleyball. Meredith Hamlet scored 1,000 in hoops with 1,000 volleyball assists.
Adyson Nederhood tallied 11 while Kahli Heuker and Analiese Fredin each fired in eight. Bronkema also commended seniors Ella Schroder, Clare Goodrich and Emily Gilde, who are normally reserves but started on this night.
McBain (16-2, 14-1) plays at Lake City (16-2, 13-2) on Thursday.
