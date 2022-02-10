MCBAIN — Despite a slow start defensively, the McBain girls basketball team earned a decisive win against Pine River Wednesday, 53-36.
McBain coach Drew Bronkema said his squad gave up 14 points in the first quarter but turned it around in the second allowing only three points by the Bucks. The Ramblers continued that focus and blew the game open in the third quarter.
"We regrouped at the half and came out with more energy in the second half," he said. "Analiese Fredin gave us great poise, court presence and played a solid game at both ends of the floor."
McBain led after the first quarter 19-14 and 28-17 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Ramblers had the game under control leading, 47-21. Bronkema said the other thing his team did well Wednesday was attacking the hoop, especially in the second half, which allowed the Ramblers to get to the free throw line.
Emma Schierbeek led McBain scorers with 23 points, while Sydney Heuker scored 10 and Kahli Heuker and Fredin each scored nine.
Madi Sparks led all Bucks with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Amanda Hill and Lynn Belvin each scored nine.
McBain hosts Houghton Lake Tuesday.
