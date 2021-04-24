McBAIN -- McBain brought its heavy sticks to the home diamond on Friday in a Highland Conference doubleheader with Manton, securing a 16-3, 27-4 sweep of the Rangers in the league opener.
In game one, senior McKenna Gilde went five innings in the mercy-shortened contest, striking out eight and allowing six hits and two earned runs. She helped her own cause by hitting for the cycle, including a three-run homer to right-center field that sliced through the wind. Gilde had six RBIs in all. Shortstop Caitlin Butzin also blasted a home run to dead center field, her second of the season, and knocked in two runs.
Shelby Bundy smacked an RBI single for Manton among her two hits. Aysia Taylor and Ashley Bredahl also had RBI hits.
In game two, Butzin was in the circle for McBain and went three innings with three K's before the game was halted. Butzin continued to hit the ball effectively, pounding out three triples with three runs scored and two RBIs. Gilde smoked a two-run double against the fence in right-center and second baseman Kada Cotter collected a triple among her three hits and knocked in three runs.
Senior first baseman Alyssa Bode belted a pair of RBI singles while Emma Boonstra stroked an RBI double, Mya Eisenga socked two hits with two RBIs, and Michayla Bell delivered a sacrifice fly.
"We came out swinging the bats hard and didn't let up," said McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen. "The girls had a great night and stayed positive the whole time."
Sam Powers poked two of Manton's four hits in the nightcap and scored a run. Bundy lined a two-run single and Noelle Nyquist singled and scored a run.
Nyquist and Bundy shared the pitching chores in game two. Only five of the 27 runs scored by McBain were earned runs as the Rangers struggled defensively.
"We played a very good hitting team tonight and our lack of experience on defense showed," Manton coach Holly Franklin said.
RC drops pair to Chip Hills
REED CITY -- Reed City dropped both ends of a doubleheader to visiting Chippewa Hills on Friday, 7-2 and 17-2.
Rylie Shafer was in the circle for both games for the Coyotes. She allowed two earned runs and seven hits in the opener with seven strikeouts and eight walks and she permitted four earned runs in the nightcap on 11 hits with four K's and four walks.
Hannah Stellini, Lily Andres and Desaray Conklin each collected a hit for the Coyotes in the opener.
In game two, Isabell Guy drilled two hits and Andres added another hit.
Reed City faces Big Rapids on Tuesday.
