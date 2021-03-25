MCBAIN — The title bout is set
McBain routed Roscommon 70-13 in the opener and Houghton Lake held off Lake City 39-34 in the nightcap in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball district Wednesday.
The Ramblers (13-0 overall) and Bobcats (10-3) meet for the district title at 6 p.m. Friday.
Wednesday's finale had all the fireworks you'd expect with two teams at more than 10 wins apiece in this shortened COVID-19 season.
It was tight most of the way, yet Houghton Lake found some breathing room in the third quarter and the Trojans couldn't get over the hump.
"They were the more aggressive team," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "They ballooned it a little bit in third quarter and we got a little lax on defense."
Houghton Lake led 11-9 after the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime. The Bobcats were up 30-21 going into the fourth quarter. Lake City tied the game at 32-all midway through the quarter but the Bobcats responded with a couple of big shots.
"The biggest difference was on the glass," Tisron said. "They outrebounded us 34-14 and 12 of those were offensive rebounds.
"The second-chance opportunities really hurt us. If we cut that even in half, it's a different ballgame."
Olivia Bellows paced Lake City (11-2) with 17 points while McKenzie Bisballe added eight points and nine rebounds.
Tisron thanked Bellows and fellow senior Nicole Adams for their leadership and efforts the past four years.
The first game Wednesday was never in doubt — after McBain shook off the rust.
The Ramblers hadn't seen the floor since March 10 and didn't resume practice until Tuesday out of precaution against a COVID-19 surge in the community.
That rust showed early.
"It was definitely good to get back on the court," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "The kids started a little bit slow but that was definitely to be expected.
"I thought as the game went on, we got better and better at the things we were struggling with."
McBain led 16-4 after the first quarter and 43-5 at halftime. It was 58-7 going into the fourth quarter.
"For not being in the gym, I thought we ran the floor pretty well, shared the ball well and we had a lot of points off putbacks after the first five minutes," Bronkema added.
Emma Schierbeek paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Ella Schoeder added 10. Olyvia Nederhood had nine while Mya Eisenga and Alyssa Bode added eight apiece.
