MANTON — It’s not so much the drive for six any longer.
It is still about winning, though.
McBain kept its playoff hopes alive with a 44-20 win over Manton in the Highland Conference finale for both teams Friday.
While six wins no longer guarantees a team a spot in the state playoffs, the points that come along with them are what’s crucial.
“We’ve been in playoff mode since losing to Evart and we know that we have to do a good job again this week in a strange place we haven’t played at,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “We continue to try and get better and see what guys can do.
“We’re still not a finished product.”
The Ramblers got things going early when Bryce Akom sacked Manton quarterback Lucas McKernan, who fumbled the ball, It was picked up by McBain’s Carsten Huttenga who returned it 36 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The downside is Maloney was looking for more crispness and execution as the end of the regular season nears.
“It was sort of ugly but we will take it,” he said. “It was a physical game and that was good, too. Give Manton credit for that. They surprised us a couple of times and that’s something we’ve got to work on.”
Manton moved the ball, too, but untimely penalties hurt the Rangers — especially in the first half.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half with penalties,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “We had some good drives going but self-inflicted situations prevented us from scoring more.
“It should have been closer at halftime.”
The Rangers didn’t quit fighting, though, and put points on the board in the second half.
“Our seniors and all of our kids played hard,” Salani said. “They never quit.”
Kalvin McGillis led the Ramblers with 97 yards rushing on 11 carries while Elijah Baker had 60 yards on 13 carries. Landon Eling added 58 yards on 11 touches. Gavin Sieland was 2 of 5 passing for 84 yards.
Brant Bontekoe paced the defense with 10 tackles while Issac Baas picked off two passes.
Nathan Winters led Manton with 85 yards rushing and Ben Paddock had 30. McKernan threw for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Luke Puffer had 98 yards receiving and two TDs while Kailob Webb also caught a TD pass.
McKernan led the way defensively with 16 tackles while Webb and Kyle Hudson had six each. Hudson also picked off a pass.
McBain is at Muskegon Heights on Oct. 23 while Manton wraps up the season Friday at Johannesburg-Lewiston.
