MCBAIN — That's a big win.
Maybe even huge.
McBain knocked off previously-unbeaten Beal City 27-0 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
While the win means Aggies share the league crown with newcomer Houghton Lake, it's bigger in terms of the Ramblers' playoff picture.
It gets McBain to five wins and, more importantly, gives them a good chunk of playoff points having beaten a seven-win team.
"The guys are keeping up the confidence," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "That's four in a row now. Being 1-3 and grinding back to this spot has given us a shot."
McBain did it with defense on Friday. The Ramblers shut down Beal City's ground game while doing enough offensively to control the game.
McBain scored two first-quarter touchdowns and then got a huge one in the third quarter. Trevor Bode intercepted a Beal City screen pass and returned it to inside the 10-yard line. A couple of plays later, George Brown scored from a yard out for a 20-0 lead.
"It was just an athletic, phenomenal play by Trevor," Maloney said. "He read it perfect and away he went.
"Team-wise, it was great team defense. I can't say enough about everyone doing their part. To get a shutout against the conference champion, it's a well-executed game plan."
Brown paced McBain with 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while Dan Rodenbaugh added 48 yards and a TD on six carries.
Brown was 8 of 18 for 142 yards and two TDs passing. Gavin Sieland caught three passes for 55 yards and a TD while Rodenbaugh caught three passes for 48 yards and a TD.
Sieland led the defense with seven tackles and Bode had six.
McBain (5-3 overall, 5-2 Highland) hosts Clare next Friday.
