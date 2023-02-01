EVART — The race for the Highland Conference title in girls basketball has tightened even more.
The McBain girls did what they needed to do on the floor of Evart on Tuesday, reversing their earlier loss to the Wildcats in McBain while securing a 51-35 decision this time around to keep alive the possibility of a three-way co-championship between the Ramblers, the Wildcats, and Lake City.
McBain and Evart are now tied in second place with two losses apiece and Lake City has one loss but faces McBain a second time in the regular-season finale at McBain on Feb. 23. Lake City and Evart split their two games.
To make it all even more interesting, the three teams vie in the same Division 3 district hosted by the Wildcats this year.
“Give McBain credit; they’ve made it a race between the three of us now in the Highland,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle following the contest.
“We have no excuses. McBain came in with a good game plan and make it work. They were the better team tonight.”
McBain coach Bruce Koopman has seen his team get better as the season has gone along and there is no better evidence than the Ramblers’ impressive win at Evart after dropping a 61-44 decision to the Wildcats in their first meeting on Dec. 16.
“We’re a much more complete team now than we were then,” Koopman said.
“The difference tonight is that we played defense and rebounded and we didn’t do that the first time. Plus, we handled their pressure a lot better this time. The first game we had a lot of turnovers but this time we were much more prepared. They threw a lot of different thing at us defensively tonight and we adapted. I’m really happy with our play at both ends.”
McBain senior point guard Caitlin Butzin, who did a good job handling the Wildcats’ tenacious ball-pressuring, dropped back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first quarter to put the Ramblers ahead 17-10 before Evart sophomore Emma Dyer drained a baseline jumper just before the buzzer to trim the lead to 17-12.
In the second quarter McBain outscored the Wildcats 9-3 to increase the lead to 26-15 by halftime. Senior forward Kahli Heuker, who showed up strongly inside with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds, converted an offensive rebound midway through the quarter to make the score 23-13 and, from that point, McBain was pretty much in control.
The Ramblers came out aggressively and defended Evart’s dangerous 3-point shooting, forcing the Wildcats to try and penetrate the lane. That also proved frustrating for the Wildcats, though, due to McBain’s height advantage and positioning.
A mini-rally by the Wildcats early in the fourth quarter trimmed the McBain lead to single digits, 41-32, after Ally Gray landed a 3-pointer and sister Kyrah Gray found her way to the basket but that was as close as it would get.
A baseline 3-pointer from Sydney Heuker with 3:20 left pushed the McBain lead to 47-33 and the outcome was not in doubt again.
Kunkle liked the fight and scrappy play she saw in her team in spite of the loss.
“We never hung our heads and never gave up,” she said.
“One positive is that we could see McBain again in districts and we learned a lot from this one.”
Kyrah Gray hit for 15, including her team’s first eight points of the contest, and she also acquired a team-high six rebounds.
Addy Gray made 10, including two treys, with four steals and Dyer delivered six points with four rebounds.
Sydney Heuker (11) and Analiese Fredin (10) joined Kahli in double figures and Butzin finished with six points.
Sydney, Fredin and Ady Nederhood each grabbed four rebounds and Butzin secured four assists.
The Evart JV remained unbeaten with a 45-36 victory as Emily Miller canned 11 and Keira Elder had 10.
Ayla Fredin scored seven for the Ramblers and Chelsi Eisenga six.
McBain (12-4, 9-2) is home against NMC on Thursday.
Evart (13-3, 10-2) travels to Pine River on Friday for a girl-boy varsity doubleheader with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
