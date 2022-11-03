MCBAIN — It’s McBain and Lake City for the title.
The two Missaukee County rivals each won in straight sets to set up the title bout in a Division 3 volleyball district at McBain.
The host Ramblers beat Manton 25-14, 25-9, 25-16 while the Trojans beat Pine River 25-10, 25-14, 25-16.
The finale is at 6 p.m. today.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy knew his team had to be prepared for a strong Ranger squad.
“We knew that Manton was going to come at us and bring their best,” he said. “
I would say their defense gave us some fits at times, but I was pleased overall with how we kept bringing the heat to them.
“I was really pleased with seeing Morgan (DeRuiter) get some good swings on the right side to open up the offense.
“Karsyn (Meyering) played an aggressive defensive game and made some key plays, which is what you need at this point. Now we have to mentally get ready for the final and for Lake City.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers (41-6-2 overall) with 16 kills, two blocks, two aces and four digs while Linde VanderVlucht had 12 kills, three blocks and eight digs.
Analiese Fredin dished out 37 assists, three kills and nine digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 13 kills, a block, eight digs and two aces.
DeRuiter had four kills, nine digs and an ace on 100 percent serving while Meyering had three kills, five digs and an ace on 100 percent serving.
Manton coach Nicki Helsel knew her team was the underdog but the Rangers gave it everything they had.
“We knew coming into tonight that we were outsized, but my team played big,” she said.
“They left all they had on the court and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We had a great season, set many records and made lots of great memories.
“The seniors were great leaders and will be missed next year. They left the program better than they found it and a legacy for those who come after them.”
Adrianna Sackett had two kills and 21 digs; Ashley Bredahl two kills, two aces, eight digs and 15 assists; Emma Ruppert seven digs; Genevieve Alexander six digs; Lauren Wilder three kills, six digs and a block; Leah Helsel seven kills, an ace, 15 digs, an assist and a block; Mattie Lafreniere a block; and Morgan Shepler five kills and two digs.
Manton finishes at 38-6-5.
Lake City (38-7-1) had a little bit of adversity but got through it.
“We were out a starter tonight and I am proud of how the girls adjusted to that with no notice,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “It was a fun night of volleyball and all the girls got in and got some good plays. I love seeing how much improvement we have made since the start of the season.
“Now we turn our focus to McBain. We know they play a fast game and we need to match that energy. Last time we turned it into a mental game and didn’t show up. We have been talking about getting to this point and I look forward to the district finals.”
Mackenzie Bisballe had 10 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs and four blocks; Alie Bisballe six digs, three aces, seven kills, two blocks and 17 assists; Emily Urie four digs and two kills; Hannah Vasicek five digs and an ace; Hailey Hamel a dig; Kaylee Keenan 12 digs and two aces; Haylee Parniske 11 digs and four kills; and Kasey Keenan four digs, two kills and 100 percent serving.
Jenna Harris three digs; Hannah Hern two digs and 100 percent serving; Caleigh Schneider three digs and an assist; Zoe Butkovich two digs, an assist and three kills; Kylie Hunt two digs; Isabelle Whitcomb a dig and four assists; and Leah Linderman two digs and 100 percent serving.
The loss wrapped up a roller-coaster season for the Bucks at 14-26.
“This season was a bunch of ups and downs for us,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“We made some shifts mid-season and things started to come together. However, it just wasn’t enough tonight.
“Pine River wants to thank all six of their seniors for their dedication to the team and the sport. We will definitely miss them next year but our future is bright.”
MESICK — Northern Michigan Christian and Mesick will meet for a Division 4 district title after both won matches on Wednesday.
The Comets beat Forest Area 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 and the host Bulldogs beat Baldwin 25-13, 25-12, 25-19.
The finale is set for 6 p.m. Friday.
For NMC, Alaina Rozeveld and Kate Shaarda each had two aces while Paige Ebels had 16 kills and Mabel Yount had seven. Emma Tossey had a block while Shaarda dished out 34 assists.
Rozeveld had 14 digs and Ebels had 10.
“We had a slow start in the match but we pulled it together and played as a team,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “Alaina showed leadership in the back row by getting the most digs and reading the ball well. Kate placed the ball well with her hands to set up players for attacks.”
Kelsey Quiggin paced Mesick with 15 kills and eight digs while Celeste Hallett had six aces, 18 assists and seven digs.
Rebecca McCree had a block, an ace, four kills and seven digs; Kylie Sexton a block, an ace and a kill; Jazmyn Mills two aces, a kill and eight digs; Maddy Spoor an ace, six assists and three digs; and Taylor Houck a block and three kills.
