MANTON — McBain stayed perfect in Highland Conference volleyball play as it swept Manton 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 Tuesday night.
“We knew going into tonight that playing at Manton was going to be fired up and fight hard for a win, and we just about handed them one in the first set,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“The locker room speech must not have been the right one, because we did not come out very dialed in for the first set.
“Fortunately, the grit of this team was enough to fight back and recover. After that, we seemed to get things going at the service line and offensively. I thought that Analiese (Fredin) did a great job tonight of delivering the ball around to our hitters, while staying a threat herself at the net.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 12 kills, two blocks, six digs and two aces on 100 percent serving while Jersey Scott had nine kills, an assist and seven digs. Fredin dished out 26 assists, four kills, seven digs and three aces on 100 percent serving.
McBain (27-4-1 overall, 15-0 Highland) wraps up league play Thursday at Beal City.
Manton coach Nikki Helsel was pleased with how her team started but the defense struggled after that.
“We came out strong in game one and had a nice lead but failed to put them away,” she said. “We struggled to move forward in the next games. Serve-receive kept us from running an aggressive offense so we didn’t put on much pressure and gave them easy set-ups.
“The girls are in the last week of our regular season and it is important that they remember the fun of playing a game and how team sports build character.”
Adrianna Sackett had a kill and six digs while Ashley Bredahl had three aces, a kill, eight assists and four digs. Lauren Wilder had two kills and three digs while Leah Helsel added an ace, two kills and seven digs.
Megan Moffit had three aces, seven kills, two assists and five digs while Morgan Shepler added an ace and three digs.
The Rangers host Houghton Lake on Thursday.
• McBain won the JV match 23-25, 25-16, 15-4.
LAKE CITY — Lake City beat Evart 25-10, 25-20, 25-17 and celebrate its Dig Pink night in a Highland match.
“Tonight was so much more for us than getting a win,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“It was our Dig Pink game which brought a great crowd and amazing community support for a man named Gabe who has Muscular Dystrophy and is wheelchair bound. These girls worked so hard to raise over $2500 for Gabe.
“I would like to thank our community for their support and all the local businesses who donated. As far as our play, every girl saw the floor and did great things. It was nice to see everyone smiling on the court.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 19 assits, five digs and three aces while Emily Urie had four kills, three blocks and five digs. Chloe Bisballe had five kills, two blocks and seven digs while Abby Holt had a kill, a block and five digs.
Kaylee Keenan had eight digs and an ace; Mackenzie Bisballe 15 kills, nine blocks, three digs and six assists; Kasey Keenan three kills, a block and four digs; Jessica Allen seven digs and 100 percent serving; Haylee Parniske four kills and two blocks; Josie Seger seven digs; Helen Brown four assists and a dig; Jenna Harris three digs; and Grace Richards three kills.
Lake City hosts Roscommon on Thursday.
ROSCOMMON — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 decision to Roscommon in a Higland match.
“We had to adjust to a quick pace,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We had some great digs and passes, but we weren’t using them to capitalize on our offense.”
Maggie Yount dished out 14 assists while Paige Ebels had 18 digs and Sol Pacheco added 17. Yount also had two aces while Megan Bennett added two blocks.
Ebels had eight kills and Bennett had three.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River dropped a 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 13-25, 16-14 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland match.
“Our serving let us down early in the match but we started serving more aggressively and that really helped,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We kept building throughout the night but just weren’t able to get the win. The team never gave up and fought until the very end.”
Pine River is at NMC on Friday.
BUCKLEY — Mesick topped Buckley 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-9 in a non-league match.
“I am so proud of these girls for playing through a rotation change tonight and never giving up,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. The scores were closer than we would have liked but there were a lot of great plays.”
Kesley Quiggin had four aces, 11 kills, three assists and 22 digs; Lexy Abraham an ace, 21 assists, six kills and 14 digs; Grace Hawk an ace, an assist and 22 digs; Harmony Harris two aces, two assists and five kills; Maddy Spoor an ace, a kill and 11 digs; and Rebecca McCree two blocks.
