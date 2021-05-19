EVART — The McBain boys and girls track teams took another step closer to a possible Highland Conference championship with a sweep of a double-dual meet at Evart on Tuesday. On the girls' side, McBain beat Evart 108-40 and NMC 129-9. Evart outscored NMC 87-17.
The Ramblers won all four relays, with senior Maggie O'Malley anchoring the winning 1600 race with teammates Alexis Gilde, Analiese Fredin and Sydney Heuker (4:33.87) and anchoring the 3200 relay (11:07.05) with Kahli Heuker, Baylie Eisenga and Gilde.
O'Malley also earned first in the 1600 run (5:27.44) and was second in the 200 dash (29.17).
In the sprint relays, Emma Schierbeek, Alaina Eisenga, Sydney Heuker and Fredin took first in the 400 (57.64) while Gabby VerBerkmoes, Eisenga, Schierbeek and Heuker teamed to win the 800 (1:58.21).
Fredin flew to first in the 100 hurdles (18.87) and the 300 hurdles (52.09). VerBerkmoes was first in the 400 dash (1:06.52) and Gilde crossed first in the 800 run (2:41.51) with Reese Ensing taking first in the 3200 run (13:17.10).
In the field events, sophomore Addy Nederhood secured first in the shot put (30-3.75) for the Ramblers and Klaire Pollington (78-10) took second in the discus.
Evart seniors Kara Henry and Mackenzi VanBuren were both two-time winners. Henry took the top place in the high jump (4-11) and the 200 dash (28.67) while VanBuren's personal-best leap of 15 feet, 10 inches won the long jump and she also won the 100 dash (14.16). Sophomore McKenzy McKay captured the discus with a PR of 80 feet, 1 inch.
On the boys' side, McBain outscored Evart 114-45 and NMC 133-20. Evart defeated NMC 77-31.
Connor Murphy (4:52.19) edged NMC's Jonas Lanser (4:52.98) in the 1600 run, one of the most exciting finishes of the meet. Murphy also teamed with Brock Maloney, Grayson VerBerkmoes and Aiden Ashton for first in the 1600 relay (3:54.75) and joined with Kadin Eastway, Blake Whetstone and Juan Marin for first in the 3200 relay (9:26.74).
Marin also secured first in the 3200 run (13:24.10) followed by Murphy (13:24.20), Eastway (13:24.30) and Kaden Abrahamson (13:29.10) for a 1-2-3-4 sweep of that race.
Other individual winners for McBain included Wyat Soule in the 110 hurdles (21.81), Keith Baker in the 300 hurdles (56.47), Brock Maloney in the 400 run (54.88) and Grayson VerBerkmopes in the 800 run (2:07.34).
In the field events, sophomore Mack Bontekoe captured both the shot put (39-6.25) and the discus (166-6) for the Ramblers while senior Kaiden McGillis cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, 6 inches and took second in the long jump (18-5). Jesse Sikkema claimed the pole vault (11-6).
Evart's Bryant Calderon captured the long jump (19-3.5) with Kamden Darling (6-0) and Cannan Morgan (6-0) both runner-up to McGillis in the high jump.
Calderon also teamed with Dakobe White, Marcel White and Darling to take first in the 800 relay (1:41.59) and the same foursome won the 400 relay (46.82).
Dakobe White (12.24) and Andrue Smith (12.44) were 1-2 in the 100 dash for the Wildcats. Marcel White (25.18) edged McBain's Brock Maloney (25.30) in a thrilling 200 dash finish.
NMC's Lanser was runner-up to Murphy in the 1600 run while eighth-grader Carter Helsel finished runner-up in the discus (105-11) and Isaac Bowden finished as runner-up in the pole vault (10-6).
LC sweeps league meet at Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – Lake City competed along with Roscommon in a double-dual Highland meet at Houghton Lake on Tuesday and swept.
Lake City outscored Roscommon 96-55 and Houghton Lake 99-36 on the boys’ side.
Lake City sophomore Dayne Blair had another big night, securing three individual firsts and also teaming with Devin Jorgensen, Christian Park and Eyn Noren for first in the 400 relay (47.15). Blair topped the field with a personal-best height of 12 feet in the pole vault and blazed to first in the 100 dash (11.84) and the 200 dash (24.97). Park (25.38) and Jorgensen (25.55) gave Lake City a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 dash.
Coach Nate Nederhood also commended senior Justin Rosekrans and freshman Jordan Rosekrans for personal bests in the meet. Justin earned first in the discus (133-7) with a PR and also took second in the shot put (34-4.5).
Jordan earned PR’s while taking third in both the 110 hurdles (21.11) and the 300 hurdles (55.86).
Jordan Rosekrans also teamed with Tyler Brown, Jorgensen and Noren to take first in the 800 relay (1:46.48). Noren also earned second in the long jump (18-7.25) with a PR.
On the girls’ side, the Trojans edged Roscommon 72-67 and outscored Houghton Lake 116-16.
"It's nice to get two wins in one night," said Lake City coach Sara Colecchio. "Roscommon was tough for us. It was a nice team effort."
Lake City won the sprint relays while thrower Abby Crawford and hurdler Rylee Cohoon both earned multiple firsts.
Cohoon teamed with Tyler Root, Jordan Fox and Maria McDermott for first in the 400 relay (54.35) while Olivia Dolley, Kaitlyn Kendall, Root and McDermott secured first in the 800 relay (2:01.73).
Cohoon also motored to first in the 100 hurdles (18.04) and the 300 hurdles (51.48) with Kiersten West (1:00.75) and Ashlie Holmes (1:19.19) giving Lake City a 1-2-3 seep in the 300-meter race.
Crawford’s PR of 25 feet, 7.5 inches was good for first in the shot put and she also took first in the discus (73-7). West earned first in the pole vault (6-9).
Fox finished second in the 200 dash (29.54) and the 400 dash (1:04.72).
Lake City vies in the MHSAA Division 3 regional meet at Benzie Central on Friday.
