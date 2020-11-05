LAKE CITY — McBain and Lake City are set to compete for an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district title today.
The Ramblers and Trojans set that up with district semifinal wins Wednesday evening at Lake City High School.
• McBain beat Manton 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 in Wednesday's first match to move on.
"Seeing that we haven't played or seen Manton in about a month, we were trying to just focus on what we can do with the ball tonight," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I thought we came out with a pretty focused attack in the first set, and our serving was pretty tough on them.
"As the second and third sets went on, we started to make too many ball control errors and got a bit sloppy with our serving /hitting errors as well. I thought Kennedy Payne and Michayla Bell got some well-timed points tonight to get some momentum going. Everyone played with heart tonight, we just have to remember to also play with our heads as well."
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 10 kills, two blocks, three aces, 12 digs and an assist while Emma Schierbeek added 11 kills, three aces, 10 digs and two assists. Linde VanderVlucht had eight kills, five blocks, four aces and 21 digs.
Manton coach Nicole Helsel said her team left everything on the court.
"I could not be more proud of this group and very excited for what they will accomplish in their time in this program," she said. "They were well prepared and played point for point with McBain. I want to acknowledge my two seniors, Aysia and Billie, for leaving everything they had on the floor tonight. They fought to the end and left with their heads held high. We showed a lot of growth this year and ended our season on a high note."
• Lake City had a good night, too, coach Bridgid Ardis said.
"The girls came together as a team and played hard tonight," she said. "We were able to run our offense and played good defense.
"We will need to come out strong in the finals playing a strong McBain team."
Emma Baron dished out 35 assists, four kills, six aces, two blocks and six digs while Olivia Bellows had 10 kill, 16 digs and an assist. Chloe Bisballe had 12 kills, two blocks and eight digs while MacKenzie Bisballe added eight kills, two blocks and three digs.
Grace Richards had four kills and three blocks; Kaylee Keenan eight digs and two aces; Nicole Adams two kills, an ace and two digs; Haylee Parniske three kills and a block; Morgan Rogers three digs; and Marisa Manganello a dig.
