HOUGHTON LAKE – McBain and Lake City will be playing Saturday at noon for a Division 3 district tournament championship at Houghton Lake.
The unbeaten Ramblers (13-0) and the surging Trojans (6-5) won their respective semifinal games Thursday to advance. McBain pulled away in the second half to secure a 63-43 victory over scrappy Roscommon and Lake City led from start to finish in a 60-54 decision over Manton, though the Trojans had to hold off a furious fourth-quarter charge fueled by Manton’s spitfire senior guard Kaleb Moore.
Lake City took just a 4-5 record into district play and was still shaking the effects of a two-week layoff because of COVID protocols but played its most complete game of the season on Tuesday in an opening-round 53-33 district victory over Mesick. The Trojans continued where they left off on Thursday against Manton, taking the early initiative with aggressive man defense, including making sure the dangerous Moore drew at least two Lake City jerseys anytime he got near the basket, and attacking the rim on offense.
The strategy, complemented by timely long-range shooting from senior Andrew VanderTuig, who would finish with a team-high 17 points, worked well as the Trojans pushed to a 19-12 first-quarter lead and then increased the lead to 34-20 at the half. VanderTuig drained a 3-pointer near the buzzer to give the surprising Trojans a boatload of momentum going into the break.
Lake City maintained its lead in the third quarter, answering every Manton mini-rally with points at the other end, including a 3-pointer from sophomore Grayson Elmquist in the final seconds to give the Trojans a 47-32 advantage, their biggest lead of the game.
Manton was far from dead, though. Moore, who finished with 32 points, put 17 on the board in the final quarter of his notable prep hardwood career to fuel a comeback that brought the Rangers to within four points, 58-54, with less than a minute left in regulation.
The Trojans missed some one-and-one chances with the clock winding down but were able to make some defensive stops to keep the Rangers at least two possessions away from tying or taking the lead. A pair of free throws from senior Hunter Bisballe with 2 seconds to go finally clinched it.
“This feels awesome,‘ said Lake City coach Brad Besko, whose team is vying for a district title for the first time since 2010. “Our seniors didn’t want this to be our last game and they played like it tonight. We got the early lead and didn’t take our foot off the pedal.
“Credit Manton with a great comeback at the end. Kaleb is a phenomenal player.‘
Manton coach Ryan Hiller was very proud of his team’s fourth-quarter rally and Moore’s late assault on the iron. He also commended Lake City for its intensity throughout the game.
“Congratulations to coach Besko and Lake City,‘ Hiller said. “They outworked us from the start and once they got the lead they made it hard on us to come back. I’m really happy with our effort in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t quite enough.‘
Hiller thanked seniors Dreden Morrow, Jacob Ruppert and Moore for their contributions and leadership all season. The Rangers, who had to persevere through two COVID layoffs during the season, finished with an 8-3-1 record.
Moore had four 3-pointers and two old-fashioned three-point plays while scoring his 32 points. Johnathen Traxler added nine points with a pair of early 3-pointers and Lucas McKernan tallied seven.
VanderTuig and senior Ellian Schichtel combined for 18 rebounds, each pulling down nine. Schichtel also scored 13. Junior Gavin Bisballe hit for 15, including a pair of baseline 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that put daggers in Manton’s comeback bid, and he grabbed six boards. Elmquist generated nine points and Hunter Bisballe six with six boards, three assists and a steal.
McBain, also coming off a quarantine layoff, displayed a bit of rust against Roscommon but overcame with superior depth and timely long-range shooting.
Senior point guard Connor Murphy canned 18, including four 3-pointers, and senior Kaiden McGillis rang up 13 points, including a thunder dunk in the second quarter that was a turning point in the contest.
McBain led 19-12 going into the second quarter but the inspired Bucks hit some outside shots and forced a few turnovers and tied the score midway through. McGillis’s steal and subsequent dunk sparked what would be a 12-2 McBain run over the next two-and-a-half minutes, though, and Murphy found the nylon for two of his four 3-pointers during that stretch.
The Ramblers led 31-23 at the half and another 3-pionter from Murphy at the outset of the third quarter pushed the lead to 34-23 and the Ramblers maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
When Roscommon rallied to pull within 11 points later in the quarter, senior Blake Whetstone drained a 3-pointer off the bench for the Ramblers and he also hit a driving layup just before the buzzer to give them a 48-31 lead going into the final period.
“I expected us to show some rust but we worked through it,‘ said McBain coach Bruce Koopman. “We still need to show more consistency but we had spurts where we played pretty well. I think we’re still getting in game shape as a team.‘
VerkBerkmoes hit for 12 to join Murphy and McGillis in double figures while Dan Rodenbaugh scored seven and was a physical force inside along with McGillis, Mason Heuker and Carsten Huttenga. Whetstone scored five.
