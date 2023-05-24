MCBAIN — Call it splitsville.
Lake City won the opener 8-7 and McBain the nightcap 6-3 as the two split a Highland Conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
Brody Gothard got the win in game one for the Trojans, allowing four earned runs on two hits and six walks while striking out six in three innings of work.
At the plate, Cole McGiness had two hits and an RBI; Jase Goodrich two hits; Tyler Atkins two hits and two RBIs; Ethan Goodrich an RBI; and Asheton Mathison two hits.
Kaden Abrahamson took the loss for the Ramblers, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Eli Baker had a hit and an RBI; Carson Murphy two hits and three RBIs; Holden Kanouse a hit and an RBI; and Isaac Baas a double.
“I was proud of how we battled back and had a chance to tie in the last inning,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said.
“We just made too many mistakes in the first inning. If we limit the damage, that is a different ball game.”
Suan Kim got the win for McBain in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings of work.
At the plate, Trey Boven had a double and an RBI; Baker two hits and an RBI; Ben Tripp a hit and an RBI; Abrahamson a hit and an RBI; Trevor Brunink a hit and an RBI; and Blayn Hughston two RBIs.
“It felt so good to get back in the win column again,” Mulder said.
“I have to give a ton of credit to Suan. He pounded the strike one, limited the walks and fielded his position excellently.
“We finally put it all together in the second game and I hope the guys feel good about that.”
Job Rogers took the loss for Lake City, allowing no earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three.
“We consistently put unnecessary pressure on ourselves with mental errors and lack of focus,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “At this point in the season, we should be focusing on districts. Instead, we are waiting on others to pick us up rather than just staying focused and making the routine plays.”
McGiness had a hit while Goodrich had a hit and an RBI for Lake City.
MANTON — Evart picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating Manton 32-0 and 16-7.
Riley Ransom got the win in the opener for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had two hits and three RBIs; Jake Ladd three hits and two RBIs; Owen Craven two RBIs; Michael Lodholtz three hits and three RBIs; Preston Wallace two hits and an RBI; Lucas Johnson two hits and three RBIs; Logan Witbeck two hits; Alex Retlewski two hits and five RBIs; and JJ Morgan two hits and an RBI.
Johnson got the win in game two, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
At the plate, Jackson had two hits and three RBIs; Wallace two hits and two RBIs; Witbeck a hit and an RBI; Morgan an RBI; and Logan Anderson a hit and an RBI.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a pair of games to Big North Conference power Traverse City Central, 8-0 and 2-1.
“We are still a work in progress,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “The good news is that we still haven’t peaked. We had one rough inning in the first game that Central was able to capitalize on.
“We responded well in game two behind Charlie’s pitching. We had the lead through five innings and even after Central took the lead, we battled back to have the tying run on second base. We are better team after playing tonight and I am proud of the guys for the grit they showed.”
Miles Maury took the loss in game one, allowing three earned runs on one hit and eight walks walks while striking out one in 3.1 innings of work.
Maury and Drew Kornacki had hits for the Vikings.
Howell took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Eli Main, Nate Roberts, Cavin Hoffert and Connor Larr each had a hit for Cadillac.
The Vikings (14-15-1, 0-9-1) are at Mount Pleasant today.
MCBAIN — Lake City picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating McBain 10-0 and 16-6.
Kasey Keenan got the win in the opener for the Trojans, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while stirking out six.
At the plate, Hannah Hern had a triple and an RBI; Mya Miller three hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Kaylee Keenan two hits; Zoe Butkovich three hits, including a double and and a homer, and six RBIs; Payton Hogan a hit; ad Alex Bao a hit.
Caitlin Butzin took the loss for McBain, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. Brecken Gilde and Butzin each had a hit.
Butkovich and Kasey Keenan pitched for Lake City in game two.
At the plate, Hern had thre three hits; Mya Miller two hits, including a double; Kaylee Keenan four hits, four hits, including two doubles; and three RBIs; Butkovich a double, home run and five RBIs; Tarrin Miller four hits, including two doubles, and an RBI; Kasey Keenan a hit; and Olivia Williams three hits, including a double, and five RBIs.
Emerson Tossey took the loss for McBain in game two.
At the plate, Karsyn Meyering had a hit and two RBIs; Gilde a hit; Butzin a hit; Tossey three hits and an RBI; Mariah Pluger a hit; Bri Platz a hit; Leah Thompson an RBI; Kaitlyn DeZeeuw a hit and an RBI; and Shannon Maloney an RBI.
MANTON — Evart picked up a pair of Highland wins, beating Manton 19-6 and 13-0.
Addy Gray got the win in game one for the Wildcats, allowing six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 12 at the plate, Addy Gray had two hits; Kyrah Gray three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs; Kate Gostlin two hits and two RBIs; Ally Theunick three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Mattie Tiedt three hits and three RBIs; Kylynn Thompson three hits and two RBIs; Riley Brigham a hit; and Keira Elder a hit.
Aliyah Geary took the loss for Manton in game one, allowing seven earned runs on six walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Geary had a double; Morgan Shepler a hit; Adri Sackett a double, home run and two RBIs; Genna Alexander a double; and Madison Schnitker a hit and an RBI.
Addy Gray got the win in game two, as well. She allowed no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out seven in 3.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a two-run homer; Kyrah Gray a triple; Gostlin a hit and an RBI; Theunick three hits, including a double and home run, and three RBIs; Tiedt a hit; Kayann Duncan a hit and an RBI; Elder an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a triple and three RBIs.
Maggie Powers took the loss for Manton, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out one.
Sackett collected a double and Kaya Jenkins added a hit.
“We had a good rally in the first game and Adri hit the ball well again,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “The second game we came out flat and couldn’t get anything going.”
Evart (26-3 overall) is at Gaylord on Thursday while Manton hosts Forest Area the same day.
WHITE CLOUD — Reed City swept White Cloud 13-4 and 13-1 in a pair of CSAA games.
Isabell Guy got the win in game one, allowing one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Hayden Cutler paced the Coyotes at the plate with three hits, including two doubles while Miyesha Baumgardner had three hits, including a double. Morgan Hammond had two hits, including a double; Guy a hit; and Kenzie Shoemaker a hit.
Guy got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Paityn Enos had two hits, including a double; and Cutler a double while Starley Baumgardner, Anna Paine and Shoemaker each had a hit.
Reed City (15-19, 9-11) hosts Fremont Thursday.
LEROY — Pine River dropped a pair of Highland games to Beal City, 7-5 and 15-5.
“Game one could have gone either way,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
“We had one bad inning that led to three unearned runs but we played good ball against them and could have won. It was nice to see Madison (Smith) and Madi (Sparks) hit the ball tonight, too.
“In game two, Beal City came out and smashed the ball all over the field.”
Amanda Hill took the loss in the opener, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Hill helped herself with two doubles; Madi Sparks had a home run; Laney Sparks a hit and an RBI; Smith two hits and an RBI; and Alayna Nichols a hit.
Sadler Mumby took the loss in game two, allowing 10 hits and a walk.
At the plate, Madi Sparks had two triples, a double and two RBIs; Laney Sparks a hit and an RBI; Smith a hit; and Nichols a hit.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference games to Traverse City Central, 14-0 and 12-2.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener for the Vikings.
Chloe Lijewski led the way at the plate with two hits while Stella Balcom, Ellie Plotnikiewicz and Alivia Lorenz each had one.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in game two.
Sims had a hit and an RBI while Boolman and Plotnikiewicz had a hit apiece.
Cadillac is at Mount Pleasant today.
LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian won the Missaukee Cup for the second straight year, as it swept all three matches at Missaukee Golf Course.
The Comets shot a 162 Tuesday while Lake City shot a 193 and McBain a 210.
“It is good to see our scores continually going down as the year progress,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “Titus (Best) had a great round today.
“We need to continue to improve as we look forward to regionals next week.”
Best paced the Comets with a 36 while Blair DeZeeuw shot a 41 and Dries VanNoord a 42. Blake DeZeeuw, Cam Baas and Emmitt Baas each shot a 43.
CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 2-1 loss to Big North Conference foe Traverse City West.
“It was a bit odd playing at 3:30 in the afternoon and I think both teams felt a little sluggish,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We were able to keep some pressure in their end for extended periods of time by winning 50/50 balls. I liked our passing buildup in the midfield and it was ncie to see us getting shots off with five on goal.
“In the second half, TC West pressed strikers against our four defenders, so when they were able to get the ball in to them, they were dangerous able to attack with numbers.”
Scoreless at halftime, the Titans scored in the 60th minute before Cadillac’s Georgette Sake scored in the 68th minute to it at 1-1. West scored the game-winner in the 75th minute.
Jazmin Angell made seven saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings host Gaylord in a Division 2 district contest on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.