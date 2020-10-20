BENZONIA — Forget having to run an extra race.
Maggie O'Malley is happy to just be able to race during the fall of her senior year.
Given all that's going on with COVID-19 and restrictions and sports, being on the course is a victory in itself.
O'Malley herself had a good day, finishing first in 18:47 in an MHSAA Divison 3 cross country pre-regional Monday at Benzie Central High School.
With only 70 runners allowed per race due to COVID-19 restrictions, the MHSAA went to pre-regionals for the 2020 season. The top four teams in each pre-region advance to regionals.
Benzie Central took first on the girls' side Monday with 26 points while the Ramblers were second at 43, Manton third at 73 and Pine River fourth at 112.
O'Malley was OK with the pre-regional format, also knowing that powerhouse Hart will be at Benzie Central for the regional on Oct. 31.
"It's actually a different experience for us," she said. "Just being here and being able to run this season, I am so grateful for it. I've got no complaints."
O'Malley planned to pace herself with Benzie Central's Mylie Kelly and was happy with her time.
"I was really hoping to go out with Mylie because she has the same times I do," O'Malley said. "I wanted to get 18:30s but some days are different than others and you don't know what you're going to do. 18:47 isn't bad for me."
Rounding out McBain's scorers were Baylie Eisenga taking sixth in 19:59, Reese Ensing eighth in 20:05, Amelia Schihl 13th in 21:20 and Rowan Ensing 15th in 21:29.
"I am very proud of the girls. I gave each one of them a goal and they followed through," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "I am excited to see what they can do on Oct. 31.
"The girls had a lot of nerves going into this race. Once they settled in, they believed in their training and just ran their race."
For Manton, Molly Harding took fourth in 19:43, Chloe Colton 10th in 21:00.2, Madison Morris 11th in 21:00.7, Hadley Saylor 23rd in 22:53 and Morgan Howell 25th in 23:05.
"Everything seems similar but at the same time, so many things were oddly different," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "I suppose we're just happy to be running but scurrying the kids back onto the bus and driving to a different location to cool down, stretch and get results emailed to us just didn't feel right.
"Regardless, the kids made the best of the situation and ran their hearts out. Out of 14 runners, we had nine career bests and three season-best performances."
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took 14th in 21:23, Hailey Wanstead 16th in 21:42, Amanda Hill 22nd in 22:33, Kendra Montague 28th in 23:36 and Jersey Johnson 32nd in 24:08.
Also qualifying for regionals were Evart's Sophia Scott (21st, 22:32); Lake City's Lily Fults (24th, 22:59); Evart's Brianna Cass (30th, 23:47) and Rilee Clark (31st, 23:50); and Lake City's Emma Nickerson (34th, 24:23).
Benzie Central took first on the boys' side with 47 points while McBain was second at 49, Pine River third at 60 and Manton fourth at 86.
Benzie sophomore standout Hunter Jones won the individual race in 14:56.
Blake Whetstone paced McBain with a fourth-place finish in 16:40. Kadin Eastway took seventh in 17:00, Claydon Ingleright ninth in 17:10, Kyle Pylkas 12th in 17:22 and Grayson VerBerkmoes 17th in 17:53.
"The boys ran excellent races today and all of them showed up to compete," McBain boys coach Trevor Holmes said. "Our top five guys were all under 18 minutes and this really helped us clinch second place."
For Pine River, Jayce Methner took fifth in 16:41, Logan Churchill sixth in 16:58, Philip Rigling 11th in 17:17, Landyn Cool 15th in 17:48 and Scott Slocum 23rd in 18:30.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second in 16:18, Jonathon Traxler 13th in 17:23, Nolan Moffit 20th in 18:03, Logan Patrick 25th in 18:46 and Dominick Priest 26th in 18:52.
Also qualifying for regionals were Lake City's Shane Nutt (eighth, 17:04), Evart's Kinkade Dubreuil (16th, 17:50); Lake City's Avery DeBoer (30th, 19:11) and teammate Paxton Hall (31st, 19:23).
