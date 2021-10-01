MCBAIN — Different match, same result.
McBain opened the dual-match portion of the Highland Conference volleyball schedule with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 win over Pine River on Thursday.
“This was the first actual dual match that we have had this year, so I was a little anxious to see how we would maintain our energy through at least three sets,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought we came out pretty strong about midway through set one and most of set two.
“We started to lose some of that steam as set three came in, which is what we will definitely need to work on as we go through the second half of the conference season. We will continue working on staying crisp through the entire match.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with eight kills, a block, three assists, four digs and three aces while Emma Schierbeek had eight kills, two assists, four digs and three aces on 92 percent serving.
Analiese Fredin dished out 21 assists, five digs and six aces on 95 percent serving.
McBain (20-4-1 overall, 9-0 Highland) is at Evart on Tuesday.
BEAL CITY — Manton got back on track with a 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13 win over Beal City.
“It was nice to put an end to our losing streak tonight and get a win against a team we lost to,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “The team has worked hard to get back on track and refocused, so it was nice for them to see that pay off.
“We had a slow start but their confidence grew and they became more aggressive. I was proud of how they worked as a team to get the job done.”
Adrianna Sackett had three aces, two kills and 24 digs while Ashley Bredahl had an ace, 26 assists and nine digs. Emma Ruppert had five digs and Hannah Clark had two kills.
Kailey Fredette had six digs while Lauren Wilder added two aces, eight kills and 15 digs. Leah Helsel had an ace, seven kills, two blocks and 25 digs while Megan Moffit recorded an ace, 15 kills, seven assists and 13 digs.
Morgan Shepler added seven kills, a block, an assist and 12 digs.
Manton is at the Onaway Invitational on Saturday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian took care of Evart 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 in a Highland match.
“We had a couple of players missing, so we had to work through a new rotation,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We kept our pace, and we stayed aggressive at the net.”
Maggie Yount have five aces while Alaina Rozeveld added two. Paige Ebels recorded seven kills and Mabel Yount had seven. Jada VanNoord recorded a block while Maggie Yount dished out 24 assists.
Ebels has 24 digs and Sol Pacheco had 20.
KALKASKA — Lake City scored a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Kalkaska in a non-league match.
“We came into this game tonight knowing we needed to prove ourselves after a hard loss on Tuesday,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “The girls came out with energy and determination. I was glad we finally were able to put a full game together. We had a lot more ups than downs which is what we needed to be successful. Every girl put in good minutes for me tonight and Jenna Harris had some huge digs for us coming off the bench.”
Marisa Manganello had six assists while Emily Urie had four kills, two digs and a block. Chloe Bisballe had 10 kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace while Mackenzie Bisballe added 10 kills, nine blocks and 14 assists.
Kaylee Keenan served 100 percent while Kasey Keenan had three kills and two blocks. Jessica Allen had two digs; Haylee Parniske three kills, a block and three digs; Jenna Harris four digs; Helen Brown eight assists and a dig; and Grace Richards three kills and a block.
KINGSLEY — Mesick suffered a pair of losses in a non-league tri at Kingsley.
The Bulldogs lost to Elk Rapids 25-19, 25-21 and to the host Stags 25-18, 25-14.
“We faced some tough competition land ended up losing both matches but I’m very proud of my girls for never giving up and playing hard the entire time,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “This kind of competition only makes us better and we were seeing our weak spots and we’re making the needed adjustments. We needed this level of play and will come out of it stronger.”
Kelsey Quiggin had 20 kills and 31 digs while Lexy Abraham had three kills and 29 assists. Grace Hawk had 20 digs while Kaylee Carson added five kills and 22 digs.
Shannyn Spencer had two aces and three kills while Maraya Buell added a block and two kills.
